SOFTS-Robusta coffee hits two year high; sugar, cocoa rise

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOSE ROBERTO GOMES

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE hit a two year high on Wednesday, catching up with last week's gains in arabica, while sugar and cocoa also rose amid upbeat sentiment in wider financial markets. MTKS/GLOBO/RFRX/

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 was up 2.6% at $1,512 a tonne at 1326 GMT, having hit its highest since March 2019 at $1,530.

* July arabica coffee KCc2 rose 2.6% to $1.4395 per lb, having peaked at $1.4765 last week, its highest level in four years.

* Recent reports from coffee majors like Starbucks SBUX.O indicate demand is improving.

* Arabica has meanwhile been supported by dry weather in top producer Brazil in April, which could lead to a further downward revision to the 2021/22 crop.

* Commerzbank said that in contrast to arabica, the robusta harvest in Brazil, is expected to be a respectable 20.7 million bags.

* "We continue to expect the robusta price in the fourth quarter at $1,300 per tonne," it said.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.8% to 17.27 cents per lb.

* "While we do not expect a sustained return to the prices seen in February, we are raising our (raw sugar) forecast for the fourth quarter to 16 cents per pound," said Commerzbank in a note.

* "(Supply) risks have increased. The higher oil price could lead to a greater shift in the use of sugar cane to (make) ethanol. In addition, forecasts for sugar cane (output) in Brazil have been reduced in view of the excessive dryness."

* August white sugar LSUc1 ​​rose 0.8% to $453.40 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 rose 1.9% to $2,368 a tonne, having hit $2,317 in the previous session, the weakest level since late November last year.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 ​​rose 1.2% to 1,596 pounds per tonne, having hit its lowest since last July on Tuesday at $1,575.

* Cocoa has been pressured by a widely forecast global surplus for the current 2020/21 season.

(Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

