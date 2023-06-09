SOFTS-Robusta coffee hits record high; cocoa and sugar also up

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE set a record high on Friday, boosted by an El Nino weather event that heightened crop concerns, while cocoa and sugar prices also rose.

COFFEE

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 was up 0.55% at $2,741 a metric ton by 1154 GMT after hitting a record high of $2,790.

* Dealers said supplies were tight with production in Indonesia below expectations while an El Nino weather event threatens to curb production in top grower Vietnam.

* The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center on Thursday said that the El Nino weather pattern is already happening, posing risks to coffee production, mostly in Asia.

* Vietnam's coffee exports in the first five months of 2023 stood at 866,121 metric tons, a fall of 3.9% from the same period of last year, government customs data showed on Friday.

* September arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.4% to $1.9105 per lb after setting a 3-1/2 week high of $1.9175.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 rose 1.2% to 2,420 pounds per metric ton after hitting a 6-1/2 year peak of 2,426 pounds.

* Dealers said the rise in prices continued to be driven by tight supplies, with a substantial global deficit widely expected in the current 2022/23 season.

* Recent rains in top grower Ivory Coast have also raised concern over the quality of the mid-crop.

* September New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.8% to $3,161 a metric ton, having touched a peak of $3,167 for the highest in nearly seven years.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose 1.3% to 25.82 cents per lb​​ after hitting a two-week high of 26.15 cents.

* Dealers said the recent run-up was largely driven by weather concerns, with an El Nino weather event likely to lead to drier than normal weather in major Asian producers such as India and Thailand, which could curb production.

* El Nino could also lead to wet weather in Centre-South Brazil, with the potential to disrupt the end of the cane harvest.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.15% to $689.80 a metric ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman)

(( nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.