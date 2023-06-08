News & Insights

SOFTS-Robusta coffee hits record high, cocoa also climbs

Credit: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO

June 08, 2023 — 10:50 am EDT

Written by Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures rose to a record high on Thursday buoyed by tight supplies while both London and New York cocoa hit new 6-1/2 year peaks.

COFFEE

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 2.1% to $2,691 a tonne by 1433 GMT after hitting a record high of $2,709.

* Buyers are scrambling for beans in No. 2 exporter Indonesia, dealers said, while farmers are sold out in Vietnam, the world's largest robusta exporter.

* Dealers said strong domestic demand in Brazil was also limiting exports of the country's newly harvested robusta beans.

* Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Agriculture expects farmers in Brazil, the world's third largest robusta exporter, will harvest 5% less in 2023/24.

* September arabica coffee KCc2 rose 3.4% to $1.88 per lb.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.5% to 2,379 pounds per tonne​​ after hitting a 6-1/2 year peak of 2,387 pounds.

* The International Cocoa Organisation (ICCO) recently widened its 2022/23 deficit forecast to 142,000 tonnes, more than double its previous forecast.

* Recent rains in top grower Ivory Coast have raised concern over the quality of the mid-crop.

* September New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.9% to $3,119 a tonne, having touched a 6-1/2 year peak of $3,127.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose 3.1% to 25.26 cents per lb​​, rebounding from a 6-1/2 week low of 24.23 cents hit on Tuesday.

* Monsoon rains finally reached India, the world's second largest sugar producer, on Thursday, marking their latest arrival in seven years and potentially delaying sugar planting.

* Dealers said the market has a bearish bias for now, and that traders are awaiting bi-weekly output data from top producer Brazil's sugar industry group UNICA.

* The data should come out tomorrow or Monday, they said, adding they expect it will show bumper output.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 2.3% to $684.30 a tonne.

