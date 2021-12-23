SOFTS-Robusta coffee hits over 10-year high; sugar, cocoa jump

Adds comment, updates prices

LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE rose to their highest in over a decade on Thursday, as the flow of supplies continued to be disrupted by supply chain issues, including a shortage of container shipping capacity.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.9% to $2,361 a tonne by 1439 GMT after peaking at $2,381 - the highest level for the benchmark for a second month since August 2011.

* Dealers said the market continued to be supported by strong demand for exchange stocks, as supply chain issues dent flows from top robusta producer Vietnam.

* Valid ICE exchange stocks stood at 99,190 tonnes, as of Dec. 22, down from 109,040 tonnes a month earlier.

* Front-month January LRC-1=R was trading at a premium of around $105 to March.

* The harvest in Vietnam, however, continued to make good progress and is now more than 60% complete, the dealers added.

* Vietnamese farmers have been ramping up their harvest of coffee beans in the Central Highlands, the country's largest coffee-growing area, to take advantage of supportive weather, according to traders.

* March arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.3% to $2.3420 per lb.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was 0.2% higher at 19.29 cents per lb boosted partly by revived risk appetite across markets on hopes that the Omicron coronavirus variant may be less severe than feared. MKTS/GLOB.

* Dealers said some traders were squaring positions ahead of the upcoming holiday.

* New York-based raw sugar futures markets are shut on Friday and open later than normal at 1230 GMT on Monday, while London-based white sugar futures will be shut until Tuesday.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.4% to $505 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.1% to 1,684 pounds a tonne.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 was up 1% at $2,491 a tonne.

