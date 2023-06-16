News & Insights

Commodities

SOFTS-Robusta coffee hits new record high, London cocoa scales new 7-yr peak

Credit: REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

June 16, 2023 — 09:50 am EDT

Written by Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

Updates prices

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE hit record peaks on Friday amid growing concern over tight supplies in south-east Asia and increased demand in Brazil, while London cocoa hit a new seven-year peak.

COFFEE

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.3% to $2,765 a metric ton at 1343 GMT, having hit a record high of $2,797.

* Dealers said local prices in Brazil ROB-PCES-USD, the world's third largest robusta exporter, continue to rise as demand inside the country expands, while farmers remain reticent to sell.

* Meanwhile in top exporters Vietnam and Indonesia, supplies are exceedingly tight and the risk of further falls cannot be ruled out due to the El Nino weather phenomenon.

* Robusta is also being boosted by traders holding onto stock as funds are incentivised to expand their long positions.

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.6% to $1.8180 per lb.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 slipped 0.8% to 2,470 pounds per metric ton after hitting a seven-year peak of 2,504 pounds.

* September New York cocoa CCc2 fell 1.4% to $3,217 a metric ton, having touched a seven-year high of $3,271 on Thursday.

* Ivory Coast's cocoa grind, a measure of demand, was up 9% year-on-year in May, data showed.

* Research firm BMI, a Fitch Solutions company, said stronger than expected global demand in the first quarter and lower-than-expected supply in top producer Ivory Coast linked to heavy rains and reduced fertiliser use is boosting cocoa.

* It raised its 2023 average cocoa price forecast by $200 a tonne to $2,700, citing downside production risks due to the El Niño weather phenomenon.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.1% at 26.03 cents per lb​​.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 1% to $691.90 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by David Evans and Louise Heavens)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.