SOFTS-Robusta coffee hits new record high, London cocoa scales new 7-yr peak

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE hit record peaks on Friday amid growing concern over tight supplies in south-east Asia and increased demand in Brazil, while London cocoa hit a new seven-year peak.

COFFEE

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.5% to $2,770 a metric ton at 1146 GMT, having hit a record high of $2,797.

* Dealers said local prices in Brazil ROB-PCES-USD, the world's third largest robusta exporter, continue to rise as demand inside the country expands, while farmers remain reticent to sell.

* Meanwhile in top exporters Vietnam and Indonesia, supplies are exceedingly tight and the risk of further falls cannot be ruled out due to the El Nino weather phenomenon.

* Robusta is also being boosted by traders holding onto stock as funds are incentivised to expand their long positions.

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.4% to $1.8220 per lb.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 slipped 0.1% to 2,489 pounds per metric ton after hitting a seven-year peak of 2,504 pounds.

* September New York cocoa CCc2 slipped 0.3% to $3,254 a metric ton, having touched a seven-year high of $3,271 on Thursday.

* Ivory Coast's cocoa grind, a measure of demand, was up 9% year-on-year in May, data showed.

* Research firm BMI, a Fitch Solutions company, said stronger than expected global demand in the first quarter and lower-than-expected supply in top producer Ivory Coast linked to heavy rains and reduced fertiliser use is boosting cocoa.

* It raised its 2023 average cocoa price forecast by $200 a tonne to $2,700, citing downside production risks due to the El Niño weather phenomenon.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose 1% at 26.25 cents per lb​​.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.5% to $695.00 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by David Evans)

