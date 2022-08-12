SOFTS-Robusta coffee hits new 5-1/2 month high, arabica slips

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE hit new 5-1/2 month highs on Friday due to ongoing worries over tightening supplies in top producers Vietnam and Brazil, while arabica slipped after reaching a 1-month top in the previous session.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.9% to $2.1765 per lb at 1224 GMT, having hit a one-month high of $2.20 on Thursday.

* Arabica is being driven higher by near-term supply tightness, represented by plunging ICE exchange stocks KC-TOT-TOT and an inverted futures market structure, where nearby coffee futures trade at a premium to those further out KC-1=R.

* Dealers said, however, the decline in ICE exchange stocks, currently at their lowest in 23 years, should end shortly, with the latest data showing 194,162 bags are due to be graded.

* If they pass grading, they will be certified as exchange stocks, adding to the total tally.

* German coffee producer Tchibo will leave the Russian market by the end of the year, business daily Kommersant reported on Friday.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.2% to $2,228 a tonne, having hit its highest since late February at $2,242.

* Robusta is gaining support from tightening supplies in Vietnam, where cherry development has suffered from a lack of fertiliser, and from plunging exports from Brazil, where roasters are using more of the beans to cut costs.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 ​rose 0.4% to 18.55 cents per lb, having hit a three-week high of 18.58.

* Dealers said sugar was gaining support from fund short-covering against a backdrop of improved macroeconomic signals, with investors scaling back views on how far U.S. interest rates and inflation can climb. MKTS/GLOB

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.8% to $559.30 a tonne.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc2 fell 2% to $2,402 a tonne.

* December London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.9% to 1,795 pounds per tonne​​​.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by David Evans)

