SOFTS-Robusta coffee hits multi-year peak; cocoa slips from record highs

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - ICE robusta coffee futures rose more than 3% on Wednesday to their highest in at least 16 years, buoyed by renewed focus on supply shortages in top producers, while cocoa slipped after achieving record highs this month.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 3% to $3,569 a metric ton by 1214 GMT after hitting a peak of $5,999 for the highest level since the current form of the contracts started trading in 2008.

* Dealers said farmers and local traders in top robusta producer Vietnam remain in no rush to sell, preferring to bet on even higher prices, while there is little availability of conilon (robusta) coffee in Brazil until the next harvest starts in April.

* They noted, however, that the weather in Brazil was generally favourable and crops appeared to be in good shape.

* Italian coffee maker Lavazza reported a 14.9% drop in its 2023 core profit on Wednesday, citing a sharp increase in the cost of coffee beans and its decision to limit price increases.

* May arabica coffee KCc1 rose 1.3% to $1.8805 per lb.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 fell 1.3% to 7,517 pounds per metric ton after hitting its latest record on Tuesday at 8,009 pounds.

* Cocoa is consolidating but dealers said the market remains supported by a supply shortage after three consecutive sub-par crops in Ivory Coast and Ghana, the world's top two producers.

* There are also growing concerns about the European Union's new deforestation regulation (EUDR).

* "There are several reasons to believe that a meaningful portion of cocoa inflation is structural. Perhaps most notable, the implementation of the EUDR is adding structural costs into the system," BNP Paribas analysts said in a note.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 rose 1% to $9,163 a ton after touching a record high of $9,553.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 fell 2.2% to 21.90 cents per lb.

* May white sugar LSUc1 lost 2.4% to $637.30 a ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel Editing by David Goodman )

