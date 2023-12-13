SOFTS-Robusta coffee hits highest prices in 15 years

Adds closing prices, comments

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures rose on Wednesday to the highest prices since at least January 2008 on climate-related worries over supply prospects, while arabica coffee futures also jumped to hit a seven-month high.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 settled up $45, or 1.7%, at $2,769 a metric ton, after peaking earlier at $2,810, a 15-year high.

* Dealers said that warm and dry weather in parts of No. 3 robusta producer Brazil is the latest climate-related problem for that type of coffee, after other large producers such as Indonesia and Vietnam reported problems as well previously.

* Soil moisture in Brazil's Espirito Santo state, the country's top robusta producer, is currently at the lowest level in at least seven years, according to LSEG's Agriculture Weather Dashboard.

* Dutch bank Rabobank, however, noted that long-awaited robusta exports from world's No. 1 producer Vietnam are beginning to emerge.

* March arabica coffee KCc2 settled up 3.4 cents, or 1.8%, at $1.8865 per lb, after hitting a seven-month peak of $1.9195 per lb.

* Dealers said farmers in Brazil are in no rush to sell as they already locked in deals last week at higher prices, there are weather uncertainties and the end of the year is approaching.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 settled down 0.62 cents, or 2.7%, at 21.97 cents per lb after setting an eight-and-a-half-month low on Tuesday on continued fund selling.

* A change in India's ethanol policy last week, which should boost domestic sugar supplies, has contributed to the recent slide in prices along with stronger-than-expected production in top producer Brazil.

* However, Citi said in a note that the recent sell-off presents a buying opportunity.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell $12.10, or 1.9%, to $627.60 a ton.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 settled up 17 pounds, or 0.5%, to 3,564 pounds a ton, after hitting a record high of 3,581 pounds on Monday.

* Port arrivals in top grower Ivory Coast remain far below last season's pace, while there are also major crop problems in No. 2 producer Ghana.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 rose $20, or 0.5%, to $4,255 per ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Shinjini Ganguli)

