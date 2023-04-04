SOFTS-Robusta coffee hits highest price in nearly 7 months

Adds details and prices

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE hit their highest price in nearly seven months on Tuesday amid high demand for this cheaper type of coffee, while cocoa and sugar futures were also up.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc1 settled up $25, or 1.1%, at $2,254 a tonne, having climbed to its highest price since early September 2022 at $2,258.

* Demand for robusta, a cheaper substitute for arabica coffee in blends, has been high as roasters try to reduce costs.

* Dealers noted the Brazilian coffee harvest was under way, with early activity focused mainly on conillon (robusta) in the Rondonia region.

* Brazil's green coffee exports in March fell to 163,444 tons from 202,984 tons in the same period last year, government data showed on Monday.

* May arabica coffee KCc1 fell 1.4 cents, or 0.8%, at $1.7485 per lb​​.

* Costa Rican coffee growers posted a dip in exports in March compared to the same month last year.

SUGAR

* May white sugar LSUc1 ​​settled up $3.40, or 0.5%, at $636.80 a tonne, climbing back towards Monday's 10-1/2 year high of $643.

* Dealers said the market continued to be supported by a diminishing outlook for production, particularly in India, Pakistan, Thailand, China and the European Union.

* Brazil is set to produce a large crop, the second largest on record, consultancy Job Economia said on Tuesday.

* May raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.07 cents, or 0.3%, at 22.47 cents per lb. The front month peaked at 22.63 cents on Monday - the highest since October 2016.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc1 rose $46, or 1.6%, to $2,914 a tonne.

* Below average rain mixed with sun last week in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa growing regions provided good conditions for the start of the April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said.

* May London cocoa LCCc1 rose 17 pounds, or 0.8%, to 2,138 pounds per tonne​, with gains curbed by the strength of sterling as the British currency rose to a 10 month high against the dollar.

* Ivorian cocoa bean farmer Edouard Kouame Kouadio expects to die poor, despite rising demand for the raw material that feeds the world's insatiable appetite for chocolate.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt Editing by Mark Potter and Sandra Maler)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.