SOFTS-Robusta coffee hits highest price in at least 16 years

NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE hit the highest prices in at least 16 years on Wednesday amid worries about the flow of beans from Asia due to continuing attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea region.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee settled up $18, or 0.6%, at $2,950 a metric ton, having hit a peak of $2,995 earlier, the highest price since the current form of these futures started trading in January 2008.

* Robusta's rise to a fresh contract high followed the

largest attack yet

by Houthis against commercial ships navigating through the Red Sea.

* Traders have reported delays and rising costs in the transportation of robusta beans from countries such as Vietnam, Indonesia and India to Europe through the Suez Canal.

* March arabica coffee fell 1.6% to $1.8115 per lb.

* Costa Rica's 2023/24 coffee harvest is expected to come in around 13% lower than in the previous season on irregular rains and a lack of labour, according to coffee institute ICAFE.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar settled down 0.29 cent, or 1.3%, at 21.41 cents per lb, easing after the recent rebound from a nine-month low of 20.03 cents set last month.

* Dealers said there was some concern about dry weather in Centre-South Brazil which could lead to crop downgrades although rains are currently forecast for the second half of this month.

* They also noted the ongoing crisis in the Red Sea was curbing imports of white sugar into East Africa.

* March white sugar fell 1.5% to $613.10 a metric ton.

* Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities on Wednesday announced a tender to import 50,000 metric tons of raw sugar and/or 50,000 metric tons of refined white sugar.

COCOA

* March London cocoa rose 1.5% to 3,496 pounds a ton.

* Dealers said upcoming fourth-quarter grind data from Asia, Europe and North America would provide a short-term focus.

* Cocoa grinds for Europe and North America are both to be published on Jan. 18.

* Ivory Coast's

cocoa grind

was up 7% year-on-year in December, at 62,682 tons.

* March New York cocoa rose 1.1% to $4,206 a ton.

