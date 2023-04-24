News & Insights

SOFTS-Robusta coffee hits highest in nearly 12 years

Credit: REUTERS/Jose Roberto Gomes

April 24, 2023 — 08:56 am EDT

Written by Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE hit their highest in nearly 12 years on Monday as supplies tighten, while raw sugar futures headed back towards last week's 11 year peak.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 was 2.3% higher at $2,437 a tonne at 1235 GMT, having hit its highest since mid-2011 at $2,445.

* Dealers say coffee stocks in top robusta producer Vietnam are , with next to no deals being sealed and farmers downsizing their coffee cultivation area to grow passion fruits and durian instead.

* July arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.4% to $1.9230 per lb, having hit a 6 month high last week.

* ICE arabica coffee speculators raised their net long position by 9,355 contracts to 20,262 in the week to April 18.

* Britain on Friday signed a key global coffee sector agreement aimed at tackling some of the industry's most pressing issues, including making coffee growing and coffee consumption more sustainable.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.5% to 24.96 cents per lb after setting an 11-year high of 25.62 cents last week.

* ICE raw sugar speculators raised their net long position by 2,601 contracts to 157,747 in the week to April 18.

* An Indian business delegation will visit Russia on April 24-27, aiming to expand Indian agricultural exports to Russia - including sugar and coffee - to $5 billion this year.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.5% to $679.70 a tonne.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 fell 1.4% to 2,252 pounds per tonne, having hit a 6-1/2-year high last week.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 1.859 million tonnes by April 23 since the season start on Oct. 1, down 7.4% year-on-year, exporters estimated.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 fell 1.3% to $2,943 a tonne, after setting a 6-1/2-year high last week.

* ICE New York cocoa speculators raised their net long position by 81 contracts to 37,234 in the week to April 18, data showed.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

