SOFTS-Robusta coffee hits highest in at least 16 years, London cocoa steadies

Updates prices

LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE hit their highest in at least 16 years on Monday amid tight supplies in top producer Vietnam and export delays, while London cocoa steadied off recent record highs.

COFFEE

* March robusta futures LRCc2 were 1.4% higher at $3,171 a metric ton at 1610 GMT, having earlier hit $3,188 - the highest since 2008 when the current form of the contracts first started trading.

* Continued attacks by Iran-aligned Houthis in the Red Sea are boosting prices by slowing down shipments of robusta coffee from Asia to Europe, dealers said, while farmers in Vietnam remain reluctant to sell.

* ICE robusta coffee speculators raised their net long position by 9,486 lots to 43,722 lots as of Jan. 16, data showed.

* March arabica coffee KCc1 rose 1.9% to $1.8860 per lb.

* ICE arabica coffee speculators raised their net long position by 4,073 contracts to 29,253 in the week to Jan. 16, data showed.

* ICE certified arabica stocks fell by 10,702 bags as of Jan. 19 to 253,108 bags, data showed, heading back towards recent 25-year-lows.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 fell 1% to 3,737 pounds a ton, after setting a record high of 3,798 pounds on Friday.

* London cocoa speculators raised their net long position by 6,053 lots to 65,467 lots as of Jan. 16, data showed.

* Data last week also showed the cocoa grind, a measure of demand, in North American, Europe and Asia fell in the fourth quarter. However, the falls were less pronounced than expected, dealers said, given the extent of the price rise.

* BMI, a unit of Fitch Solutions, said it expects demand to continue to fall in the 2023/24 season, significantly enough to temper the rise in cocoa prices.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 was 0.7% lower at $4,553 a ton, having earlier matched Friday's 46-year high of $4,607.

* New York cocoa speculators raised their net long position by 4,649 contracts to 46,034 in the week to Jan. 16, data showed.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1​fell 0.3% to 23.51 cents per lb, after hitting a five-week high on Friday.

* March white sugar LSUc1fell 0.2% to $662.40 a ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Shailesh Kuber)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105); @ReutersAngelM ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.