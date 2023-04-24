SOFTS-Robusta coffee hits highest in 12 years; sugar at 11-year peak

Adds comments, closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE hit their highest in nearly 12 years on Monday as supplies tighten, while raw sugar futures rose to a fresh 11-year peak.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 settled up $62, or 2.6%, at $2,444 a tonne, having hit its highest since mid-2011 at $2,485.

* Dealers say coffee stocks in top robusta producer Vietnam are , with next to no deals being sealed and farmers downsizing their coffee cultivation area to grow passion fruits and durian instead.

* July arabica coffee KCc2 rose 2 cents, or 1%, at $1.9345 per lb, having hit a six-month high last week.

* ICE arabica coffee speculators raised their net long position by 9,355 contracts to 20,262 in the week to April 18.

* Brazilian exports in April are lagging last year's pace, according to government data.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1​settled up 1.08 cent, or 4.3%, at 25.91 cents per lb after setting an 11-year high of 25.99 cents.

* ICE raw sugar speculators raised their net long position by 2,601 contracts to 157,747 in the week to April 18.

* Brazilian sugar exports have averaged 51,300 tonnes per day in April up to the third week of the month, versus 69,300 tonnes daily for the full April last year, government data showed.

* An Indian business delegation will visit Russia on April 24-27, aiming to expand Indian agricultural exports to Russia - including sugar and coffee - to $5 billion this year.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose $13.70, or 2%, at $690.10 a tonne.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 fell 32 pounds, or 1.4%, to 2,253 pounds per tonne​, having hit a 6-1/2-year high last week.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 1.859 million tonnes by April 23 since the season start on Oct. 1, down 7.4% year-on-year, exporters estimated.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 fell $17, or 0.6%, to $2,966 a tonne.

* ICE New York cocoa speculators raised their net long position to 37,234 in the week to April 18, data showed.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Shailesh Kuber)

