SOFTS-Robusta coffee hits fresh 15-year high, raw sugar slips

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE hit their highest price in at least 15 years on Friday, heading for 12% weekly gains amid weather worries and as farmers in top producing regions refrain from selling in the hope of selling their beans for more later.

Raw sugar and cocoa fell, meanwhile.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 was up 1% to $2,824 a ton at 1303 GMT, having peaked at $2,860, the highest price since these futures started trading in January 2008.

* Dealers said farmers in Brazil, the world's third-largest robusta exporter, keep holding back offers amid expectations of higher prices and worries over dry conditions in robusta-producing regions.

* Farmers in top robusta producer and exporter Vietnam are likewise refraining from selling in the hope of even higher prices, traders said.

* Brazil's Conab trimmed its 2023 estimate for robusta output to 16.17 million bags - an 11.2% year-on-year decline.

* March arabica coffee KCc2 slipped 0.1% to $1.9070 per lb, after hitting a seven-month peak of $1.9450 on Thursday.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​​fell 0.7% to 22.02 cents per lb, after sliding to an 8-1/2-month low at 21.16 on Thursday.

* India, the world's second-largest sugar maker, is likely to produce 32.5 million tons of sugar in the 2023/24 marketing year that began on Oct. 1, an industry body said.

* Sugar remains under pressure from stronger-than-expected production in Brazil coupled with a change in India's ethanol policy last week that should boost its domestic sugar supplies.

* Limiting the losses, however, El Nino, the weather pattern that has been blamed for production losses in cocoa and sugar, is expected to last until around April, a U.S. forecaster said.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.5% to $627.60 a metric ton.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 slipped 0.4% to 3,402 pounds a ton, after hitting a record high of 3,581 pounds on Monday.

* Top producer Ivory Coast's cocoa grind, a measure of demand, was down 16% on a year-on-year basis in November, industry data showed, while the total grind from the start of the 2023/24 season in October stood was down 6%.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.5% to $4,197 per ton.

