SOFTS-Robusta coffee hits fresh 15-year high, gains 12% in the week

Adds comments, weekly price changes

NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE hit their highest price in at least 15 years on Friday, posting a 12% weekly gain, amid weather worries and as farmers in top producing regions refrain from selling in the hope their beans will fetch higher prices later.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 settled up $28, or 1%, at $2,825 a metric ton, having peaked at $2,860, the highest since these futures started trading in January 2008.

* Dealers said farmers in Brazil, the world's third-largest robusta exporter, keep holding back offers amid expectations of higher prices amid worries over dry conditions in robusta-producing regions.

* Brazilian robusta co-op Cooabriel said on Friday the next crop could be at least 15% smaller due to dry, hot weather.

* Farmers in top robusta producer and exporter Vietnam are likewise refraining from selling in the hope of even higher prices, traders said.

* March arabica coffee KCc2 slipped 1.3 cent, or 0.7%, at $1.893 per lb, after hitting a seven-month peak of $1.9450 on Thursday. The contract gained 6.8% in the week.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled down 0.19 cents, or 0.9%, at 21.99 cents per lb, after sliding to an 8-1/2-month low at 21.16 on Thursday. The contract lost 5.8% in the week.

* India, the world's second-largest sugar maker, is likely to produce 32.5 million tons of sugar in the 2023/24 marketing year that began on Oct. 1, an industry body said.

* India's government will allow some ethanol production from sugarcane juice, changing its previous position.

* Sugar remains under pressure from stronger-than-expected production in Brazil.

* March white sugar LSUc1lost $3.80, or 0.6%, at $626.80 a ton.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.1% to 3,549 pounds a ton, after hitting a record high of 3,581 on Monday. The contract lost 4% in the week.

* Top producer Ivory Coast's cocoa grind, a measure of demand, was down 16% on a year-on-year basis in November, industry data showed, while the total grind from the start of the 2023/24 season in October was down 6%.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.5%, to $4,244 per ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Paul Simao, Shinjini Ganguli and Diane Craft)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.