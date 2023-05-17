SOFTS-Robusta coffee hits fresh 12-year peak as supply squeeze persists

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE hit 12-year highs for a third day running on Wednesday as farmers in Vietnam, Brazil and Indonesia, the world's three largest producers, balk at selling.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 settled up $71, or 2.8%, at $2,582 a tonne, having hit its highest since early June 2011 at $2,588.

* Robusta traders are pinning their hopes on a bumper crop and increased exports from Brazil, though the country's current harvest progress has been slow.

* In Vietnam, farmers have almost no stock left to sell as the current season's harvest is long gone, while local traders in Indonesia expect output in the new May-to-July harvest to fall 20%-30%.

* July arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.75 cents, or 0.4%, to $1.8605 per lb.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled down 0.16 cents, or 0.6%, at 25.91 cents per lb, consolidating after last month's 11-year highs.

* Dealers said sugar supplies remain tight but against that, prices have no reason to head higher as funds are reluctant to increase their net long position.

* They noted that the impact of El Nino on India's monsoon might be limited this year as the weather phenomenon is only just developing.

* India, the world's second largest sugar exporter, has forecast normal monsoon rainfall in 2023.

* Meanwhile in Brazil, a change in fuel pricing is expected to increase the price gap between ethanol and sugar.

* Wilmar WLIL.SI has won a tender from Taiwan to supply it with up to 38,000 tonnes of raw sugar, a trader said.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell $3.30, or 0.5%, at $711.70 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc1settled up $5, or 0.2%, at $3,000 a tonne.

* The contract may retest resistance at $3,002, and a break above could lead to more gains.

* July London cocoa LCCc1rose 10 pounds, or 0.4%, to 2,303 pounds per tonne​​​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Bernadette Baum and Richard Chang)

