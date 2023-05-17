SOFTS-Robusta coffee hits fresh 12-year peak as supply squeeze persists

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE hit fresh 12-year highs for a third day running on Wednesday as farmers in Vietnam, Brazil and Indonesia, the world's three largest producers, balk at selling

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 was up 0.2% at $2,516 a tonne by 1223 GMT, having hit its highest since June 2011 at $2,575.

* Brazil's Cepea/Esalq, a research centre at the University of Sao Paulo cited difficulties in closing deals in the local market as "most farmers have made cash flow and, thus, are keeping their batches".

* Robusta traders are pinning their hopes on a bumper crop and increased exports from Brazil going forward, though the country's current harvest progress has been slow.

* In Vietnam, farmers have almost no stock left to sell as the current season's harvest is long gone, while local traders in Indonesia expect output in the new May to July harvest to fall 20%-30%.

* July arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1.5% to $1.8405 per lb.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.8% to 25.86 cents per lb, consolidating after last month's 11-year highs.

* Dealers said sugar supplies remain tight but against that, there is no reason for prices to head higher as funds are reluctant to increase their net long position.

* Looking ahead, they noted that the impact of El Nino on India's monsoon might be limited this year as the weather phenomenon is only just developing.

* India, the world's second largest sugar exporter, has forecast normal monsoon rainfall in 2023.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.3% to $705.50 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.5% to $2,980 a tonne.

* July London cocoa LCCc1 edged up 0.1% to 2,295 pounds per tonne​​.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

