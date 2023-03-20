Commodities

SOFTS-Robusta coffee hits five-week low; sugar and cocoa also down

March 20, 2023 — 07:44 am EDT

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE slumped to a five-week low on Monday while sugar and cocoa prices also fell as turmoil in the global banking sector and a potential rise in U.S. interest rates triggered broad-based weakness in commodity markets.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1.8% to $2,026 a tonne by 1140 GMT after hitting a five-week low of $2,025.

* Dealers noted a rise in exchange robusta coffee had helped to put the market on the defensive.

* Valid exchange stocks stood at 75,910 tonnes on March 19, up from 62,630 tonnes a month earlier.

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1.6% to $1.7385 per lb, with the market slipping back towards last week's six-week low of $1.7105.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc1 edged down by 0.04% to $2,737 a tonne.

* Dealers said the market continued to be underpinned by supply tightness in top grower Ivory Coast.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in Ivory Coast since the start of the season on Oct. 1 had reached 1.727 million tonnes by March 19, down 5.4% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Monday.

* May London cocoa LCCc1 was down 0.3% at 2,095 pounds per tonne​.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.9% to 20.48 cents per lb.

* Dealers said sugar mills in India continued to close at a quicker pace than last season and lower production was curtailing exports and helping to tighten global supplies.

* "Uncertainty about where (India's) output will end this season has meant that the government is reluctant to issue further export quotas for this season," ING said in a note.

* May white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.7% to $581 a tonne.

