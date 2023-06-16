SOFTS-Robusta coffee hits all-time high, London cocoa scales seven-yr peak

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE hit record peaks on Friday amid growing concern over tight supplies in south-east Asia and increased demand in Brazil, while London cocoa hit a new seven-year peak.

The New York market for futures of raw sugar, arabica coffee and cocoa will be closed on Monday due to a local holiday.

COFFEE

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 settled down $10, or 0.4%, at $2,747 a metric ton, but hit a record high of $2,797 earlier in the session. The contract gained 2% in the week.

* Dealers said local prices in Brazil ROB-PCES-USD, the world's third largest robusta exporter, continue to rise as demand inside the country expands, while farmers remain reticent to sell.

* Meanwhile in top exporters Vietnam and Indonesia, supplies are exceedingly tight and the risk of further falls cannot be ruled out due to the El Nino weather phenomenon.

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell 2.2 cents, or 1.2%, at $1.8075 per lb.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 slipped 13 pounds, or 0.5%, to 2,478 pounds per metric ton after hitting a seven-year peak of 2,504 pounds.

* September New York cocoa CCc2 fell $26, or 0.8%, to $3,236 a metric ton, having touched a seven-year high of $3,271 on Thursday.

* Ivory Coast's cocoa grind, a measure of demand, was up 9% year-on-year in May, data showed.

* Research firm BMI, a Fitch Solutions company, said stronger than expected global demand in the first quarter and lower-than-expected supply in top producer Ivory Coast, linked to heavy rains and reduced fertiliser use, is boosting cocoa prices.

* It raised its 2023 average cocoa price forecast by $200 a tonne to $2,700.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1settled up 0.43 cents, or 1.7%, at 26.43 cents per lb​, having gained 4.1% in the week.

* "Having achieved a strong performance yesterday (Thursday) in conjunction with the July 2023 option expiry, the market continued the positive tone," said broker Czarnikow, adding that raw sugar looks technically strong going into the long U.S. weekend. ​

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose $17.50, or 2.6%, at $702.50 a tonne. It gained 3.1% in the week.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by David Evans, Louise Heavens and Pooja Desai)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.