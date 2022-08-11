SOFTS-Robusta coffee hits 5-1/2 month high as supplies shrink

Recasts, includes market action, comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE hit their highest price in 5-1/2 months on Thursday on worries over tightening supplies in top producer Vietnam and reduced exports from Brazil, while raw sugar prices also rose.

COFFEE

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 settled up $74, or 3.4%, at $2,223 a tonne, having hit its highest since late February at $2,227.

* Domestic coffee prices in Vietnam, the world's top robusta producer, rose this week amid tightened bean supplies, with exporters saying they had been struggling to buy beans for the past few months.

* "We cut the Vietnam crop forecast by 1 million and 2 million bags for the 2021/22 and 2022/23 crop years, respectively," said Citi in a note, citing crop surveys that indicate cherry development has suffered from a lack of fertilizer use this year.

* Rabobank said in a note that Brazilian roasters are buying most of local robustas to cut costs for their blends, hurting Brazil robusta exports that are 60% below the previous season.

* December arabica coffee KCc2rose 3.9 cents, or 1.8%, to $2.1955 per lb,hitting earlier a one-month high of $2.20.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 ​settled up 0.21 cent, or 1.1%, at 18.49 cents per lb, having hit a three-week high of 18.50.

* Dealers said sugar was gaining support from a weak dollar and an overall positive macro picture after U.S. inflation figures were softer than expected, suggesting less aggressive interest rate increases going forward. MKTS/GLOBFRX/

* "The specs covered a portion of their shorts finally," said a U.S. broker.

* UAE state investor Mubadala Investment Co and energy company Raizen RAIZ4.SA are in the final round to acquire Brazilian ethanol joint venture BP Bunge Bioenergia, the world's third-largest sugarcane processor, one source with knowledge of the matter said.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose $5.40, or 1.0%, at $555.10 a tonne.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc2settled up $13, or 0.5%, at $2,451 a tonne.

* December London cocoa LCCc2rose 5 pounds, or 0.3%, to 1,811 pounds per tonne​​​.

