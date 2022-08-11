SOFTS-Robusta coffee hits 5-1/2 month high as supplies shrink

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE hit their highest in 5-1/2 months on Thursday amid worries over tightening supplies in top producer Vietnam, while raw sugar prices also rose.

COFFEE

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1.2% to $2,175 a tonne, having hit its highest since late Feb at $2,187.

* Domestic coffee prices in Vietnam, the world's top robusta producer, rose this week amid tightened beans supplies, with exporters saying they had been struggling to buy beans for the past few months.

* "We cut the Vietnam crop forecast by 1 million and 2 million bags for the 2021/22 and 2022/23 crop years, respectively," said Citi in a note, citing crop surveys that indicate cherry development has suffered from a lack of fertilizer use this year.

* December arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1.9% to $2.1140 per lb as the market corrected somewhat after surging 3.2% on Wednesday.

* Arabica price prospects are on balance bullish near term, driven by worries over a lower than previously expected crop in top producer Brazil and plunging ICE-certified stocks KC-TOT-TOT.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 ​rose 0.8% to 18.43 cents per lb after peaking at 18.44 cents - the highest since July 21.

* Dealers said sugar was gaining support from a weak dollar and an overall positive macro picture after U.S. inflation figures were softer than expected, suggesting less aggressive interest rate increases going forward. MKTS/GLOBFRX/

* UAE state investor Mubadala Investment Co and energy company Raizen RAIZ4.SA are in the final round to acquire Brazilian ethanol joint venture BP Bunge Bioenergia, the world's third-largest sugarcane processor, one source with knowledge of the matter said.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.8% to $554.30 a tonne.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc2 was flat at $2,438 a tonne.

* December London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.2% to 1,754 pounds per tonne​​.

