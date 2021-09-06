SOFTS-Robusta coffee hits 4 year high, London cocoa scales six-month top

Recasts, updates prices

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE hit a four-year peak on Monday on tightening supplies, while London cocoa futures on ICE hit fresh six-month highs.

U.S. markets were closed for a public holiday.

COFFEE

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 was up 1.4% to $2,088 a tonne at 1403 GMT, having set a four-year high of $2,094.

* Dealers said the wide price discount for robusta versus arabica is tempting roasters to buy the bean instead of its pricier counterpart.

* A strict coronavirus lockdown in top robusta producer Vietnam coupled with shipping delays is also boosting prices.

* December arabica coffee KCc2 closed down 0.7% at $1.93 per lb on Friday, having gained 0.4% on the week.

* Speculators raised their net long position in ICE arabica futures in the week to Aug. 31 by 3,176 contracts to 30,644.

* Rabobank said dry and hot weather in top arabica producer Brazil could mean a critical delay to coffee crop flowering.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.6% to 1,812 pounds per tonne, having scaled its highest since early March at 1,818.

* The premium for December cocoa over March LCC-2=R is near its highest since mid-March, with many expecting supplies to tighten in the October-September 2021/22 season.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 closed up 1.6% at $2,654 a tonne on Friday, having gained 3% on the week.

* Speculators reduced their net long position in New York cocoa by 5,201 contracts to 1,724 in the week to Aug. 31.

SUGAR

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.4% to $486.80 a tonne.

* Germany's refined sugar production from beets in the new 2021/22 season is forecast to rise to some 4.38 million tonnes from 4.10 million tonnes.

* October raw sugar SBc1 closed down 1.4% on Friday at 19.62 cents per lb, having lost 2% on the week.

* Speculators reduced their net long position in ICE raw sugar by 7,262 contracts to 191,937.

* Marex Spectron said raw sugar, which scaled 4-1/2 year highs last month, is seen ending the year on a relatively bearish note due to low demand for whites and raws.

* The broker sees the longer term picture as more bullish however due to falling output in top producer Brazil.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Jason Neely and Jan Harvey)

