Commodities

SOFTS-Robusta coffee hits 4-1/2 year high, arabica also up

Contributors
Marcelo Teixeira Reuters
Nigel Hunt Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOSE ROBERTO GOMES

Robusta coffee futures on ICE rose more than 3% on Tuesday to a four-and-a-half year peak, boosted by ongoing disruptions in the flow of coffee from Vietnam, while arabica coffee prices were also higher.

Recasts, includes comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE rose more than 3% on Tuesday to a four-and-a-half year peak, boosted by ongoing disruptions in the flow of coffee from Vietnam, while arabica coffee prices were also higher.

COFFEE

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 closed 3.4% up at $2,270 a tonne, after rising to a peak of $2,278 - the highest level for the benchmark second position since February 2017.

* Dealers said the market was supported by a major shortage of shipping containers in Vietnam that was curbing exports, as well as by heavy rains in the Central Highlands that are negative at this point when harvesting approaches.

* Renewed outbreaks of COVID-19 in Vietnam, the world's top robusta producer, could hinder cherry picking when the harvest gets underway next month.

* Dealers said the disruption to the flow of coffee from Vietnam was creating short-term supply tightness in the market, with front-month November commanding a large premium to January LRC-1=R.

* The front-month contract rose 5.3% on the first notice day for the contract.

* December arabica coffee KCc1settled up 5.55 cents, or 2.7%, at $2.081 per lb.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 closed up 0.27 cent, or 1.4%, at 19.26 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market derived some support from data showing sugar production in the key Centre-South region of Brazil during the first half of October was down a larger-than-expected 56% versus the same period a year earlier.

* A rise of 7% in gasoline prices in Brazil, effective Tuesday, also helped to boost the market, increasing the incentive to use cane in Brazil to produce biofuel ethanol rather than sugar.

* But production in the country is set to recover next year after ample October rains.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose ​$5.90, or 1.2%, at $511.30 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 settled down 9 pounds, or 0.5%, to 1,768 pounds per tonne​.

* Dealers said an improving outlook for the main crop in top grower Ivory Coast has helped put the market on the defensive.

* Weather forecasters Climate42 said prediction models favor minimal harmattan - the dry winds hitting Western Africa from November to February - over the cocoa regions in November, and average or milder than average in December, which is positive for the crops.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 lost $35, or 1.3%, to $2,581 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; editing by Barbara Lewis, Mark Porter and Maju Samuel)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular