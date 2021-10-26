SOFTS-Robusta coffee hits 4-1/2 year high, arabica also up

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE rose to a 4-1/2 year peak on Tuesday, boosted by ongoing disruption in the flow of coffee from Vietnam, while arabica coffee prices were also higher.

COFFEE

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1% to $2,216 a tonne by 0943 GMT after rising to a peak of $2,228 - the highest level for the benchmark second position since February 2017.

* Dealers said the market was supported by a major shortage of shipping containers in Vietnam that was curbing exports. Renewed outbreaks of COVID-19 in the country, the world's top robusta producer, which could hinder cherry picking when the harvest gets underway next month, also boosted prices.

* December arabica coffee KCc1 rose 1.4% to $2.0545 per lb with a rally in Brazil's real currency from a recent six month low providing some support.

* A stronger real deters farmers and exporters from selling dollar-priced arabica coffee by lowering returns in local currency terms.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.05% to 19.38 cents per lb.

* The expected release later on Tuesday of sugar production data covering the first half of October by Brazil cane industry group UNICA was seen providing a short-term focus.

* Sugar production in the Centre-South region is expected to to have fallen around 50% versus the same period last year.

* Dealers said a 7% rise in gasoline prices in Brazil, effective Tuesday, helped to underpin the market increasing the incentive to use cane in Brazil to produce biofuel ethanol rather than sugar.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.1% to $505.70 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.5% to 1,768 pounds a tonne.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.8% to $2,595 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.