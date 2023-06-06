SOFTS-Robusta coffee hits 3-week high; London cocoa slips from over 6-yr high

Updates with closing prices

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures rose to a 3-week high on Tuesday, supported by rising demand, while London cocoa futures settled lower after hitting a 6-1/2-year high in the session.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc1 settled up 0.3% at $2,614 a tonne.

* "The robusta price had been benefiting from fundamental support, especially on the demand side," the International Coffee Organization (ICO) said in a monthly update.

* The ICO noted talk of a shift in blends away from more expensive arabica beans to cheaper robusta in the face of rising costs faced by consumers.

* Stocks of green coffee improved slightly in Europe at the end of April but remained at their lowest in five years in Japan, two of the world's largest areas for coffee consumption along with the United States and Brazil.

* July arabica coffee KCc1 settled down 0.3% at $1.826 per lb.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 ​​settled down 0.3% to 2,334 pounds per tonne​ after climbing to a 6-1/2 year peak of 2,364 pounds.

* Dealers said the market continued to be supported by tight supplies while recent rains in Ivory Coast had also raised concern over the quality of the mid-crop.

* July New York cocoa CCc1 ​​settled down 0.4% to $3,045 a tonne.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled up 0.7% at 24.58 cents per lb​​, after earlier hitting a 6-1/2 week low of 24.23 cents.

* Dealers said the market remains on the defensive, with funds scaling back long positions on generally favourable harvest weather in the Centre-South region of Brazil.

* The onset of India's monsoon was also keenly awaited with its arrival likely to be the latest-arriving monsoon in at least four years.

* August white sugar LSUc1 ​​settled down 0.8% at $670.90 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt and Shariq Khan Editing by David Evans, David Goodman and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shariqrtrs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.