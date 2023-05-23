SOFTS-Robusta coffee hits 15-year high, then recedes; sugar down

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE rose to a 15-year high earlier in the session on Tuesday, before reverting to fall nearly 3% as the market waited to see if the harvest in Brazil would help to relieve current supply tightness.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 settled down $72, or 2.7%, at $2,557 a tonne, after setting a 15-year high of $2,675.

* Dealers said robusta supplies remain very tight, particularly in top producer Vietnam, where little coffee is left from the previous harvest.

* They noted new crop robusta coffee from Brazil is slowly beginning to emerge as harvest pace picked up in the last weeks under dry weather.

* July arabica coffee KCc1 fell 1.75 cents, or 0.9%, to $1.8745 per lb​​.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 ​settled down 0.18 cent, or 0.7%, at 25.81 cents per lb.

* The market remained underpinned by concern that a widely forecast El Nino weather event could lead to drier weather in Asia in the coming months, denting production in major producing countries such as India and Thailand.

* But dealers said the market lost some momentum as the harvest in Brazil seemed to have progressed very well in a mostly dry weather during May.

* Industry group Unica is expected to release on Thursday data on production in the country during the first half of May.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose $0.50, or 0.1%, to $713.40 a tonne.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc1 ​​settled down 14 pounds, or 0.6%, at 2,358 pounds per tonne.

* Dealers said the market was supported by supply tightness, with July trading at a premium of about 45 pounds to September. LCC-1=R

* They also noted investment funds continued to have a strong appetite for long positions and there appears little immediate likelihood of a significant pullback in prices.

* July New York cocoa CCc1 settled down $7, or 0.2%, at $3,016 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt Editing by Ed Osmond, David Goodman and Shilpi Majumdar)

