SOFTS-Robusta coffee hits 15-year high on tight supplies

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE rose to a 15-year high on Tuesday as the market waited to see if the harvest in Brazil would help to relieve current supply tightness.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 was up 0.1% at $2,631 a tonne by 1425 GMT after setting a 15-year high of $2,675.

* Dealers said robusta supplies remain very tight, particularly in top producer Vietnam, where little coffee is left from the previous harvest.

* They noted new crop robusta coffee from Brazil is slowly beginning to emerge, though the pace of the harvest is slightly slower than normal.

* July arabica coffee KCc1 was up 0.03% at $1.8925 per lb.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.6% to 26.15 cents per lb.

* The market remained underpinned by concern that a widely forecast El Nino weather event could lead to drier weather in Asia in the coming months, denting production in major producing countries such as India and Thailand.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 1% to $720.30 a tonne.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.1% to 2,375 pounds a tonne.

* Dealers said the market was supported by supply tightness, with July trading at a premium of about 45 pounds to September. LCC-1=R

* They also noted investment funds continued to have a strong appetite for long positions and there appears little immediate likelihood of a significant pullback in prices.

* July New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.2% to $3,029 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by Ed Osmond and David Goodman )

