SOFTS-Robusta coffee hits 15-month low, sugar also falls

Updates prices

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE slid to a 15-month low on Thursday as the harvest began in top robusta producer Vietnam while sugar prices also fell.

COFFEE

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 3.1% to $1,824 a tonne by 1535 GMT after setting a 15-month low of $1,814.

* Dealers said the harvest in Vietnam was now under way.

* "The harvest has started in some areas but not much. Buyers will still have to wait at least three weeks more for abundant beans supply," one Vietnamese trader said.

* March arabica coffee KCc2 fell 5.9% to $1.6645 per lb​, sliding back towards a 15-month low of $1.6595 set on Friday.

* An improving outlook for Brazil's crop next year has helped to put the market on the defensive while there is expected to be a rise in ICE arabica stocks soon after the recent fall to a 23-year low.

* There were 142,176 bags of coffee awaiting grading as of Nov. 2, exchange data shows.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was 0.65% down at 18.35 cents per lb.

* Dealers said a bearish global economic outlook was weighing on sugar prices, with both the Federal Reserve and Bank of England raising interest rates this week, heightening concerns about the outlook for sugar demand.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.9% to $531.90 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.4% to 1,929 pounds a tonne, underpinned by a weak pound.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell 1.1% to $2,352 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman and David Evans)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.