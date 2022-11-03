SOFTS-Robusta coffee hits 15-month low, arabica coffee down nearly 5%

Updates with market activity, adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE slid to a 15-month low on Thursday as the harvest began in top robusta producer Vietnam, while arabica coffee prices fell nearly 5%.

COFFEE

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 settled down $40, or 2.1%, at $1,842 a tonne after setting a 15-month low of $1,814.

* Dealers said the harvest in Vietnam was now under way.

* "The harvest has started in some areas but not much. Buyers will still have to wait at least three weeks more for abundant beans supply," one Vietnamese trader said.

* March arabica coffee KCc2 fell 8.6 cents, or 4.9%, to $1.6835 per lb, sliding back towards a 15-month low of $1.6595 set on Friday.

* There were 162,302 bags of coffee awaiting grading as of Nov. 3, exchange data showed.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1was little changed at 18.47 cents per lb.

* Dealers said a bearish global economic outlook was weighing on sugar prices, with both the Federal Reserve and theBank of England raising interest rates this week, heightening concerns about the outlook for sugar demand.

* Brazilian mills will have a period of dry weather in the coming days, which will help the harvesting pace as there is still a significant volume of cane in the fields.

* Cuba is starting its sugar season with plans to produce 455,000 tonnes, but not enough to be an exporter.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell $0.90, or 0.2%, to $535.90 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 30 pounds, or 1.6%, to 1,952 pounds per tonne​, underpinned by a weak pound.

* The cocoa weather team at Climate42 forecaster said in a note they are starting to see signs of a slowdown in rainfall over cocoa regions as the intertropical front progresses, but added that most producing areas have enough moisture after above-average precipitation in recent months.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell $7, or 0.3%, to $2,372 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman and David Evans)

