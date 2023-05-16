SOFTS-Robusta coffee hits 12-yr peak as farmers balk at selling

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE hit fresh 12-year highs on Tuesday as farmers in top producer Vietnam balk at selling, supplies slip in Indonesia and Brazil's harvest is delayed by rains.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 dipped 0.2% to $2,483 a tonne at 1115 GMT, having hit the highest prices since June 2011 at $2,508.

* Dealers said farmers in Vietnam have almost no stock left and are holding onto what they do have, selling only when they need cash, even though local prices are at record highs.

* In No. 3 producer Indonesia, port arrivals to Lampung fell 9% last week versus the prior week, dealers noted, even though the country has begun harvesting this year's crop.

* Local traders in Indonesia told Reuters that output in the May to July harvest has been estimated down 20-30%.

* Looking ahead, robusta traders are pinning their hopes on a bumper crop and increased export flows from No. 2 producer Brazil. The country's current harvest progress has been slow however, due to excess rains.

* July arabica coffee KCc2 slipped 1.2% to $1.8720 per lb, having closed up 3.6% on Monday.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service forecast Guatemala, a key central American arabica producer, will harvest 3.28 million bags of coffee in 2022/23 season, down 1% year-on-year.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 slipped 0.1% to 26.27 cents per lb, consolidating after last month's 11-year highs.

* ING cited reports that China, one of the world's largest sugar consumers, is planning to release roughly 1 million tonnes of sugar from state reserves given soaring global prices.

* France's farm ministry, revised down its sugar beet plantings forecast to 380,000 hectares, 5.3% lower than last year and 11.8% below the five-year average.

* India has forecast normal monsoon rainfall in 2023. However, a 90% likelihood of an El Nino weather pattern developing during the monsoon season raises the possibility of less than normal rain.

* August white sugar LSUc1 edged up 0.1% to $717.70 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.2% to $2,998 a tonne.

* July London cocoa LCCc1 rose 1.7% to 2,279 pounds per tonne​.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

