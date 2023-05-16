SOFTS-Robusta coffee hits 12-yr peak as farmers avoid selling

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE hit fresh 12-year highs on Tuesday as farmers in top producer Vietnam avoided selling, supplies slipped in Indonesia and Brazil's harvest was slower than normal.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $23, or 0.9%, to $2,511 a tonne, having hit the highest prices since June 2011 at $2,534.

* Dealers said farmers in Vietnam have almost no stock left and are holding onto what they do have, selling only when they need cash, even though local prices are at record highs.

* In Indonesia, the No. 3 producer, port arrivals to Lampung fell 9% last week versus the prior week, dealers noted, even though the country has begun harvesting this year's crop.

* Local traders in Indonesia told Reuters that output in the May to July harvest has been estimated to be lower 20%-30%.

* Looking ahead, robusta traders are pinning their hopes on a bumper crop and increased exports from No. 2 producer Brazil, though the country's current harvest progress has been slow.

* July arabica coffee KCc2 fell 2.6 cents, or 1.4%, to $1.868 per lb.

* The United States Green Coffee Association said it would no longer publish its reports about the level of green coffee stocks in the country.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.22 cents, or 0.8%, to 26.07 cents per lb, consolidating after last month's 11-year highs.

* ING cited reports that China, one of the world's largest sugar consumers, is planning to release roughly 1 million tonnes of sugar from state reserves given soaring global prices.

* France's farm ministry revised down its sugar beet plantings forecast to 380,000 hectares, 5.3% lower than last year and 11.8% below the five-year average.

* India has forecast normal monsoon rainfall in 2023. However, a 90% likelihood of an El Nino weather pattern developing during the monsoon season raises the possibility of less than normal rain.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell $1.90, or 0.3%, at $715.00 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc1 settled up $15, or 0.5%, at $2,995 a tonne.

* July London cocoa LCCc1 rose 37 pounds, or 1.6%, to 2,293 pounds per tonne​​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Sharon Singleton, Rashmi Aich and Vinay Dwivedi)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.