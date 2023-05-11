News & Insights

SOFTS-Robusta coffee hits 12-year high as supply crunch persists

May 11, 2023 — 07:18 am EDT

Written by Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE hit 12-year highs on Thursday, with stocks in top producer Vietnam still depleted and the harvest in No. 2 producer Brazil delayed by rains.

New York cocoa steadied, meanwhile, after topping $3,000 a tonne on Wednesday to its highest in nearly seven years.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.3% to $2,490 a tonne by 1030 GMT, having hit its highest since mid-2011 at $2,500.

* Local coffee prices in Vietnam reached record highs this week while traders estimated a 20-30% fall in output from No. 3 producer Indonesia this season.

* Meanwhile robusta exports from Brazil in April fell 13.6% year on year, though the head of exporter association Cecafe, Marcio Ferreira, said exports could improve in the coming months as Brazil prices approach levels for Vietnam.

* July arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.4% to $1.8515 per lb.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 ​edged up 0.1% to $3,029 a tonne after peaking at $3,042 on Wednesday for its highest since August 2016.

* Dealers said cocoa could yet climb to $3,200.

* Port arrivals in top grower Ivory Coast have been trailing last season's pace and a global deficit is widely expected in the current 2022/23 season.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 gained 0.4% to 2,265 pounds a tonne​, rising more slowly than its New York counterpart given recent strength in sterling.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.2% to 26.71 cents per lb.

* Sugar is consolidating after its recent run-up but fundamentals remain supportive after smaller than expected crops in Asia and concern over port congestion in top exporter Brazil.

* Dealers said sugar looks unlikely to retreat too far at the moment, though fundamentals would probably have to deteriorate further if the recent 11-1/2 year high of 27.41 is to be breached.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.4% to $720.80 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel Editing by David Goodman)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

