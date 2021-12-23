SOFTS-Robusta coffee hits 10-year high on tight supplies

LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE rose to the highest level in more than 10 years on Thursday as the flow of supplies continued to be disrupted by supply chain issues, including a shortage of container shipping capacity.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.4% to $2,349 a tonne by 1053 GMT after peaking at $2,350 - the highest level for the benchmark second month since August 2011.

* Dealers said the market continued to be supported by strong demand for exchange stocks as supply chain issues slow the flow of supplies from top robusta producer Vietnam.

* Valid ICE exchange stocks stood at 99,190 tonnes, as of Dec. 22, down from 109,040 tonnes a month earlier.

* Front month January LRC-1=R was trading at a premium of around $105 to March with the supply chain problems leading to short-term supply tightness.

* The harvest in Vietnam, however, continued to make good progress and is now more than 60% complete, they added.

* Vietnamese farmers have been ramping up their harvest of coffee beans in the Central Highlands, Vietnam's largest coffee-growing area, to take advantage of supportive weather, according to traders.

* March arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.4% to $2.3265 per lb.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was 0.7% lower at 19.13 cents per lb, giving up some ground after rising by 2.8% during the previous session.

* Dealers said some traders were squaring positions ahead of the upcoming holiday.

* New York-based Raw sugar futures markets are shut on Friday and open later than normal at 1230 GMT on Monday while London-based white sugar futures will be shut until Tuesday.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.5% to $500.40 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 fell 0.3% to 1,677 pounds a tonne.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 was down 0.3% at $2,458 a tonne.

