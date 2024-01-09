SOFTS-Robusta coffee heads back towards 15-year highs; cocoa recovers

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE headed back towards their highest prices in at least 15 years on Tuesday on renewed worries over supplies being held back in top producer Vietnam, while cocoa recovered some of the prior session's sharp losses.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 was up 0.8% to $2,908 a metric ton at 1311 GMT, having hit the highest price in at least 15 years in late December at $2,970.

* Robusta had come under some pressure late last year and early in 2024 as exports from Vietnam returned to historic norms.

* Going forward, however, dealers said farmers in Vietnam are continuing to withhold supply and there is much chatter about defaults upcountry, some of which are filtering down to exporters.

* Meanwhile, there are concerns that continued attacks on shipping in the Red Sea may disrupt the flow of supplies from Asian robusta producers to Europe, leading to port congestion and container shortages.

* Coffee exports from India, which mainly churns out robusta, are likely to rise as much as 10% in 2024 as a rally in global prices prompts European buyers to increase purchases from the country.

* March arabica coffee KCc1 rose 1.1% to $1.8345 per lb after setting a six-week low of $1.7950 on Monday.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 2.1% to 3,451 a ton, having settled down 3.2% on Monday.

* "Rainfall in recent days in the Ivory Coast has helped plants flower and improve the condition of cocoa trees. Forecasts for rainfall in Ghana over the upcoming days might also be helpful," ING said in a note.

* Market supplies remain tight, however, with a third successive global deficit widely expected.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose 2.2% to $4,184 a ton, having fallen 2.6% on Monday.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​rose 0.5% to 21.84 cents per lb, as the market continues to regain ground after falling sharply last month to a nine-month low of 20.03 cents.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.6% to $625.50 a ton.

