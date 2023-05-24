SOFTS-Robusta coffee heads back towards 15-year high, sugar falls

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE rose on Wednesday, heading back toward the previous session's 15-year high, with investors yet to be convinced the current harvest in No. 2 producer Brazil will be enough to relieve supply tightness.

Sugar and cocoa both fell.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 settled up $16, or 0.6%, at $2,573 a tonne, having climbed as high as $2,675 on Tuesday.

* Dealers cited a growing view that the robusta market deficit will widen next season as coffee farmers in top producer Vietnam grow more and more durian fruit.

* Demand for robusta, a cheaper bean variety than arabica, remains firm amid high food price inflation while exports from Brazil have yet to hit the market in significant volume as local prices remain high.

* July arabica coffee KCc1rose 0.55 cents, or 0.3%, at $1.88 per lb​​​​.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 settled down 0.32 cents, or 1.2%, at 25.49 cents per lb, having closed 0.7% down on Tuesday.

* Brazilian sugar industry group Unica is due to release data on Thursday or Friday for production during the first half of May.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell $5.40, or 0.8%, at $708.00 a tonne.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc1 slipped 3 pounds to 2,355 pounds per tonne.

* Nana Akufo-Addo, president of world No. 2 producer Ghana, said he is confident the country will be able to meet the requirements of looming EU legislation banning the import of goods linked to human rights abuses such as child labour.

* Ghana and top cocoa producer Ivory Coast have faced strong criticism from the EU over the use of child labour on cocoa farms, but Akufo-Addo said is it "not an allegation that has any foundation in fact".

* July New York cocoa CCc1fell $6, or 0.2%, to $3,010 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel Editing by Kirsten Donovan, David Goodman and David Gregorio)

