Commodities

SOFTS-Robusta coffee gains as Vietnam supplies slip

Credit: REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

November 24, 2022 — 01:00 pm EST

Written by Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

Adds closing prices, recasts

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE rose in quiet trade on Thursday amid news of a supply slowdown in Vietnam, while white sugar futures and London cocoa also gained.

U.S. markets were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

COFFEE

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 closed up 1.6% at $1,843 a tonne.

* Supplies of new beans from top producer Vietnam have slowed down as scattered rain in the area disrupted cherry picking and drying, traders said.

* Limiting gains in robusta, March arabica coffee KCc2 settled down 1.2% on Wednesday as exchange stocks continued to climb off recent 23-year lows, with more gains expected.

SUGAR

* March white sugar LSUc1 closed up 0.9% at $539.90 a tonne.

* India is likely to allow a further 2-4 million tonnes of sugar exports in the 2022/23 season - a move which would leave total exports at 8-10 million tonnes and below last year's level, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said.

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​settled down 1.0% at 19.55 cents per lb, weighed down partly by lower energy prices.

* In News, sugarcane crushing and sugar production in Brazil's centre-south region more than doubled in the first half of November on a yearly basis, industry group Unica said.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 closed up 0.5% to 1,955 pounds per tonne​, partly owing to the strength of sterling.

* Ghana, the world's second largest cocoa producer, will freeze the hiring of public and civil servants and extend a moratorium on government car purchases and non-essential travel in order to tackle a spiralling debt crisis.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.