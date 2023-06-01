SOFTS-Robusta coffee gains amid prolonged Asia tightness, arabica rallies

Updates prices, adds details

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on the ICE exchange rallied on Thursday with further reports of supply tightness in top producing and exporting region Asia, while arabica coffee also rosefollowing sharp losses last month.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 2.07% to $2,609 a tonne by 1700 GMT, having hit a 15-year peak last week.

* A local trader in top exporter Vietnam said not only has the country all but run out of stock to export for now, he expects output will decline next season as farmers continue to switch to growing other fruit.

* Traders in No. 2 exporter Indonesia said local exporters are scrambling for supply.

* Exports of Sumatra robusta coffee from Indonesia fell 46.7% year-on-year in April, data showed.

* Europe-based robusta traders and experts are growing jittery that the market will remain tight through to next year as the shortfall is so pronounced in Asia that improved exports from Brazil might not be enough to plug the gap.

* July arabica coffee KCc1 rose 3.02% to $1.8405 per lb​​​​​, having lost 5.9% in May and plumbed a two-month low on Wednesday.

* Weather forecaster Maxar said after today's rains in Brazil's coffee growing areas, the next 10 days should be mostly dry, with plenty of opportunity to harvest.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1fell 0.7% to 24.88 cents per lb, having lost 7.15% in May.

* Dealers noted improved macro-economic sentiment linked to progress on a U.S. debt ceiling deal.

* They added, however, that concerns are developing over widespread delays in sugarbeet sowing in Europe due to wet weather and potential pest attacks in France, while heavy rains in top producer Brazil this week will likely impact cane crush.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.8% to $690.40 a tonne.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc1fell 0.2% to 2,340 a tonne, having ended May 6% higher.

* The International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) on Thursday widened its deficit forecast for the 2022/23 (October-September) season to 142,000 tonnes, up from 60,000 tonnes previously.

* July New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.2%, to $3,013 a tonne.

