SOFTS-Robusta coffee gains 8% in 2 days; raw sugar hits eight-month low

NEW YORK, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures rose 4% on Tuesday after a similar gain on Monday amid worries of negative weather for production in Brazil and Indonesia, while raw sugar slumped to an eight-and-a-half-month low as funds continued to sell.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 settled $102, or 4%, higher at $2,724 a metric ton after hitting a five-and-a-half-month high of $2,733.

* Dealers said the recent hot, dry weather in Brazil could dent the crop outlook in regions such as Espirito Santo, which mainly grow robusta coffee.

* The Brazil worry comes after other robusta producers such as Indonesia struggled with negative weather.

* Fernando Maxiliano, a coffee analyst at broker StoneX, said Brazil robusta outlook has deteriorated despite widespread irrigation systems.

* "Some municipalities declared state of attention due to low water reserves. If governments impose limits to irrigation, then it would be a bigger problem," he said.

* March arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.6% to $1.8525 per lb.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.5% to 22.59 cents per lb, after setting an eight-and-a-half-month low of 21.48 cents earlier in the session on continued fund selling.

* Dealers said a change in India's ethanol policy last week, which should boost domestic sugar supplies, had contributed to the recent slide in prices along with stronger-than-expected production in Brazil.

* Brazil's Centre-South region produced 35% more sugar yoy in late November, industry group UNICA said.

* Egypt's GASC announced a tender on Tuesday to import 50,000 tons of raw sugar.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.3% to $639.70 a ton.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.9% to 3,547 pounds a ton, after hitting a record high of 3,581 pounds on Monday.

* Dealers said the market remained underpinned by poor crops in West Africa.

* Port arrivals in top grower Ivory Coast remain far below last season's pace, while there are also major crop problems in number two producer Ghana.

* Dealers noted the December contract LCCZ3 expired on Tuesday. The open interest, as of Monday, was 3,205 lots, equating to 32,050 metric tons of cocoa.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.6% to $4,235 per ton.

