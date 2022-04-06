SOFTS-Robusta coffee falls to three-week low, sugar also down

Updates with comments and price moves

NEW YORK/LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE slid to a three-week low on Wednesday, weighed down by favourable crop outlooks and bearish price charts, while the war in Ukraine as well hurts demand.

Raw sugar prices also fell, while cocoa recovered from the previous session's losses.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 settled down $20, or 0.9%, at $2,090 a tonne after slumping to a three-week low of $2,071. It was the fourth consecutive daily decline.

* Dealers said there was a favourable outlook for 2022/23 robusta crops in both Vietnam and Brazil, while there also remained concerns that the conflict in Ukraine could dent demand not only in the region but more widely as economies struggle.

* Broker HedgePoint sees demand for coffee falling strongly both in Russia and in Ukraine.

* Dealers noted the robusta market was looking technically bearish after its weak recent performance.

* "The (technical) indicators are pointing to a further decline in prices in the near term," broker Sucden Financial said in a note.

* May arabica coffee KCc1 fell 3.7 cents, or 1.6%, to $2.276 per lb​​.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.06 cent, or 0.3%, to 19.59 cents per lb, slipping back from the prior session's one-month high of 19.81 cents.

* Dealers said the recent run-up in prices had been fuelled partly by the strength of the Brazilian real BRL= but the currency has lost some ground after hitting a 25-month high earlier this week.

* Consultancy Datagro estimates Brazilian sugar mills hedged around 60% of exportable sugar so far, versus 75% at this time last year. More hedging will depend on ethanol prices and sales, it said.

* A stronger Brazilian real deters exporters from selling dollar-priced commodities such as sugar and coffee by lowering their returns in local currency terms.

* May white sugar LSUc1rose $1.00, or 0.2%, to $545.60 a tonne.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2rose 15 pounds, or 0.9%, to 1,761 pounds per tonne​, underpinned by the weakness of sterling. GBP/

* July New York cocoa CCc2closed $16 up, or 0.6%, to $2,605 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; editing by Jason Neely, David Evans and Maju Samuel)

