SOFTS-Robusta coffee falls to three-week low, sugar also down

Adds comment, updates prices

LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE slid to a three-week low on Wednesday, weighed down by favourable crop outlooks and bearish price charts, while sugar prices also fell.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1.8% to $2,072 a tonne by 1358 GMT after slumping to a three-week low of $2,071.

* Dealers said there was a favourable outlook for 2022/23 robusta crops in both Vietnam and Brazil while there also remained concerns that the conflict in Ukraine could dent demand not only in the region but more widely as economies struggle.

* They noted the market is on track for a fourth consecutive daily decline and is looking technically bearish after its weak recent performance.

* "The (technical) indicators are pointing to a further decline in prices in the near term," broker Sucden Financial said in a note.

* May arabica coffee KCc1 fell 2.4% to $2.2580 per lb.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.4% to 19.58 cents per lb, slipping back from the prior session's one-month high of 19.81 cents.

* Dealers said the recent run-up in prices had been fuelled partly by the strength of the Brazilian real BRL= but the currency has lost some ground after hitting a 25-month high earlier this week.

* A stronger Brazilian real deters exporters from selling dollar-priced commodities such as sugar and coffee by lowering their returns in local currency terms.

* May white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.1% to $543.90 a tonne.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 was up 0.2% at 1,750 pounds a tonne underpinned by the weakness of sterling. GBP/

* July New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.15% to $2,585 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by Jason Neely and David Evans)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.