SOFTS-Robusta coffee falls after record high, gains 6% in week

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE closed down on Friday after earlier setting a record high price, ending the week with a 6% gain buoyed by tight supplies. Cocoa and arabica coffee both gained 5% in the week.

COFFEE

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 settled down $24, or 0.9%, at $2,702 a tonne after hitting a record high of $2,790.

* Dealers said given the extent of the market's recent gains, it was not surprising that there had been a modest pullback.

* They noted supplies were tight, with production in Indonesia below expectations while an El Nino weather event threatens to curb production in top grower Vietnam.

* The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said that the El Nino weather pattern is already happening, posing risks to coffee production, mostly in Asia.

* Vietnam's coffee exports in the first five months of 2023 stood at 866,121 metric tons, a fall of 3.9% from the same period of last year.

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell 3.7 cents, or 1.9%, at $1.8665 per lb after setting a 3-1/2 week high of $1.9175.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 ​​settled up 35 pounds, or 1.5%, to 2,426 pounds per tonne​ after hitting a 6-1/2 year peak of 2,431 pounds.

* Dealers said the rise in prices continued to be driven by tight supplies, with a substantial global deficit widely expected in the current 2022/23 season.

* Recent rains in top grower Ivory Coast have also raised concern over the quality of the mid-crop.

* September New York cocoa CCc2 rose $38, or 1.2%, to $3,175 a tonne, having touched the highest in nearly seven years at $3,178.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.1 cent, or 0.4%, at 25.38 cents per lb​​ after hitting a two-week high of 26.15 cents. It gained 2.6% in the week.

* Dealers said the recent run-up was largely driven by weather concerns, with an El Nino weather event likely to lead to drier than normal weather in major Asian producers such as India and Thailand, which could curb production.

* El Nino could also lead to wet weather in Centre-South Brazil, with the potential to disrupt the end of the cane harvest.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell $7.90, or 1.1%, at $680.90 a tonne.

