SOFTS-Robusta coffee edges up, raw sugar sets one-month high

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE edged higher on Thursday, with its discount to arabica continuing to narrow as roasters switch demand to the cheaper beans.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 0.5% to $2,181 a tonne by 1029 GMT, edging up towards Tuesday's 6-1/2 month high of $2,250.

* The market continued to be supported by a pick-up in demand as some roasters increase the proportion of cheaper robusta coffee in blends, particularly in more price-sensitive markets.

* Robusta coffee supplies have also tightened in top producer Vietnam as farmers who had already sold most of their stocks refrained from releasing the remaining beans, traders said on Thursday.

* Dealers said robusta coffee's discount to arabica has fallen sharply to about $1,580 a tonne, down from around $2,100 in mid-February.

* May arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.65% to $1.6860 per lb.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 was up 1.5% at 21.56 cents per lb after setting a one-month high of 21.65 cents.

* Dealers said that lower than expected production in India and Thailand remain key supportive factors while the start of the cane harvest in the Centre-South region of Brazil was also being watched closely.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.4% to $627.10 a tonne after setting a six-month high of $628.10.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc1 was down 1.1% at $2,849 a tonne after peaking on Monday at $2,923 - the highest for the front month since December 2020.

* Dealers said the recent run-up appeared to have lost momentum, at least temporarily, prompting some funds to take profits on long positions.

* May London cocoa LCCc1 fell 1.65% to 2,086 pounds per tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman )

