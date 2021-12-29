SOFTS-Robusta coffee edges higher as supplies tighten; sugar also up

Recasts, adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE closed higher on Wednesday, edging up towards last week's 10-year high as supply chain issues increased the appetite for exchange stocks.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 settled up $21, or 0.9%, at $2,364 a tonne, having touched earlier a high of $2,370, not far from the 10-year peak of $2,381 from last week.

* Dealers said that supply chain issues, including a shortage of container shipping capacity, had slowed the flow of robusta coffee from top producer Vietnam.

* Vietnam's coffee exports in 2021 are expected to show a drop of 2.7% to 1.5 million tonnes, government data showed on Wednesday.

* Valid ICE robusta stocks stood at 99,020 tonnes, as of Tuesday, down from 106,920 tonnes a month earlier. It is the first time since 2018 that certified stocks fall below 100,000 tonnes.

* Dealers noted that January's premium to March LRC-1=R had been widening as traders holding short positions in the front month opted to cover rather than tender coffee. It was around $118 a tonne on Wednesday.

* No coffee was delivered on the January contract's first tender day on Tuesday.

* March arabica coffee KCc1 rose 3.3 cents, or 1.5%, to $2.289 per lb​​.

* Dealers noted continuing rains in Brazil's coffee belt, boosting cherry growth and helping to improve soil moisture after a drought this year.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 settled up 18 pounds, or 1.1%, to 1,699 pounds per tonne.

* Dealers said the weather in top producer Ivory Coast had been generally favourable for the development of the mid-crop, with above-average rainfall.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 gained $30, or 1.2%, to $2,515 a tonne, in a generally positive way across the commodity complex.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​settled up 0.14 cent, or 0.7%, at 19.10 cents per lb, trading inside its recent range.

* Dealers cited forecast for rains reaching most of the centre-south region in top producer Brazil, including some sugarcane fields in parts of Mato Grosso do Sul and Parana states that have been drier than average.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose $2.90, or 0.6%, at $501.10 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Bernadette Baum, David Goodman and Maju Samuel)

