SOFTS-Robusta coffee consolidates, sugar and cocoa fall

Nigel Hunt Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JOSE ROBERTO GOMES

Robusta coffee futures were marginally higher on Friday as the market consolidated below a 4-1/2 year high set earlier this week, while sugar and cocoa prices fell.

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures were marginally higher on Friday as the market consolidated below a 4-1/2 year high set earlier this week, while sugar and cocoa prices fell.

COFFEE

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.05% to $2,178 a tonne by 1354 GMT. The benchmark second month set a 4-1/2 year high of $2,278 earlier this week.

* Dealers said the market's failure to breach resistance around $2,279, a peak set in February 2017, had prompted a short-term setback, but fundamentals remained supportive with supplies tightened by a slowdown in exports from top robusta producer Vietnam.

* "To confirm the outlook for higher prices, futures need to break above the resistance at $2,200, which could set the scene for futures to take out $2,279," broker Sucden Financial said in a note.

* Vietnam's coffee exports in the first 10 months of this year are expected to show a 5.1% drop from a year earlier to 1.27 million tonnes, government data released on Friday showed.

* December arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.3% to $1.9940 per lb.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 1.5% to 19.32 cents per lb but remained on track for a small weekly gain of 1.2%.

* Dealers said higher gasoline prices in Brazil had helped to support the market this week, potentially increasing the amount of cane used to produce ethanol rather than sugar.

* The rally in the energy sector has, however, lost momentum towards the end of the week, dragging sugar prices lower.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.3% to $509 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 1.3% to 1,722 pounds a tonne after dipping to a low of 1,719 pounds - the weakest level for the benchmark second month since Aug. 9.

* Dealers said the market was weighed by the prospect of a large crop this year in top producer Ivory Coast and uncertainty about whether a recent pick-up in demand will be sustained.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.9% to $2,549 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Holmes and Frances Kerry)

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

