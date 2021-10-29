SOFTS-Robusta coffee consolidates, sugar and cocoa fall

Adds comment, updates prices

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures were marginally higher on Friday as the market consolidated below a 4-1/2 year high set earlier this week, while sugar and cocoa prices fell.

COFFEE

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.05% to $2,178 a tonne by 1354 GMT. The benchmark second month set a 4-1/2 year high of $2,278 earlier this week.

* Dealers said the market's failure to breach resistance around $2,279, a peak set in February 2017, had prompted a short-term setback, but fundamentals remained supportive with supplies tightened by a slowdown in exports from top robusta producer Vietnam.

* "To confirm the outlook for higher prices, futures need to break above the resistance at $2,200, which could set the scene for futures to take out $2,279," broker Sucden Financial said in a note.

* Vietnam's coffee exports in the first 10 months of this year are expected to show a 5.1% drop from a year earlier to 1.27 million tonnes, government data released on Friday showed.

* December arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.3% to $1.9940 per lb.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 1.5% to 19.32 cents per lb but remained on track for a small weekly gain of 1.2%.

* Dealers said higher gasoline prices in Brazil had helped to support the market this week, potentially increasing the amount of cane used to produce ethanol rather than sugar.

* The rally in the energy sector has, however, lost momentum towards the end of the week, dragging sugar prices lower.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.3% to $509 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 1.3% to 1,722 pounds a tonne after dipping to a low of 1,719 pounds - the weakest level for the benchmark second month since Aug. 9.

* Dealers said the market was weighed by the prospect of a large crop this year in top producer Ivory Coast and uncertainty about whether a recent pick-up in demand will be sustained.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.9% to $2,549 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Holmes and Frances Kerry)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421;))

