SOFTS-Robusta coffee consolidates; raw sugar extends decline

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE were marginally higher on Tuesday as the market consolidated just below a recent 15-year high while raw sugar prices fell to their lowest in nearly nine months.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose a marginal 0.04% to $2,797 a metric ton by 1028 GMT after hitting a 15-year high of $2,860 on Friday.

* Dealers said the robusta market had been supported by low stocks in major consuming countries and unfavourable weather in Brazil's most important robusta growing region.

* They noted the harvest in top robusta producer Vietnam was now about 75% complete, with progress boosted by dry weather over the past few days.

* March arabica coffee KCc1 rose 1% to $1.93 per lb.

* Importers of coffee to the European Union are starting to scale back purchases from small farmers in Africa and beyond as they prepare for a landmark EU law that will ban the sale of goods linked to the destruction of forests.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 1.1% to 21.08 cents per lb after dipping to a low of 20.85 cents for the weakest level since March 27.

* Dealers said speculators were continuing to liquidate long positions against the backdrop of strong production from the key Centre-South region of Brazil.

* The scope for further losses could be limited, however, owing to poor crops in India and Thailand.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.9% to $607.20 a ton.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 lost 0.4% to ​3,549 pounds a ton, pressured by a stronger pound.

* Dealers said the market remained underpinned by poor crops in West Africa, where swollen shoot disease remains a major concern.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.2% to $4,279 a ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman )

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.