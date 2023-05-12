SOFTS-Robusta coffee consolidates after hitting 12-year high

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE consolidated on Friday, having hit their highest in 12 years in the previous session, while raw sugar and cocoa were also steady near recent multi-year highs.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1.2% to $2,421 a tonne by 1007 GMT, having settled 3.5% down on Thursday after touching a 12-year peak of $2,500.

* Robusta has been driven higher by depleted supplies in Vietnam and Indonesia, the world's biggest and third-largest robusta producers respectively.

* There are also crop concerns linked to expected dry weather in Asia because of a likely El Nino weather phenomenon.

* Dealers, however, expect Brazil to harvest a record robusta crop in its 2023/24 (July to June) coffee year. This, coupled with a healthy arabica crop, is set to push up total exports by about 9%, easing the market's supply tightness.

* Brazil is the world's second-largest robusta producer and largest arabica grower.

* July arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.4% to $1.8375 per lb.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 gained 0.4% to 26.12 cents per lb, having hit at 11-1/2 year high of 27.41 cents in late April.

* Dealers said sugar is likely to improve through the session, given the underlying supply tightness and concerns over how El Nino might hurt global production.

* Top producer Brazil's UNICA industry group reported sugar production in the Centre-South region totalled a lower than expected 989,000 tonnes in the second half of April.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.7% to $710.50 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.2% to $3,010 a tonne, having hit a 6-1/2 year high of $3,042 this week.

* Port arrivals in top grower Ivory Coast have been trailing last season's pace and a global deficit is widely expected in the current 2022/23 season.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 rose 1% to 2,279 pounds per tonne.​

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira, Maytaal Angel and Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman)

