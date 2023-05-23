SOFTS-Robusta coffee climbs to 15-year high, supplies tight

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE rose to a 15-year high on Tuesday as the market waited to see if the harvest in Brazil would help relieve the current supply tightness.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1% to $2,657 a tonne by 1028 GMT after setting a 15-year high of $2,675.

* Dealers said robusta supplies remain very tight, particularly in top producer Vietnam where little coffee is left from the last harvest.

* They noted newly harvested robusta coffee from Brazil is slowly beginning to emerge although strong domestic demand has reduced the availability for export.

* July arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.03% to $1.8925 per lb.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.1% to 26.02 cents per lb.

* The market remained underpinned by concerns that the El Nino weather event could lead to drier weather in Asia in coming months, denting production in major producing countries such as India and Thailand.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.5% to $716.70 a tonne.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.4% to 2,383 pounds a tonne.

* Dealers said the market was supported by supply tightness with July's premium to September LCC-1=R widening to around 50 pounds, up from 45 pounds at the close on Monday.

* They also noted investment funds continued to have a strong appetite for holding long positions and there appears little immediate likelihood of a significant pullback in prices.

* July New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.5% at $3,038 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt, editing by Ed Osmond)

