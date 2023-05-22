SOFTS-Robusta coffee climbs to 12-year high on tight supplies

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE climbed to a 12-year peak on Monday, on supply tightness driven by strong demand, while arabica prices eased.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $41, or 1.6%, to $2,629 a tonne, after peaking at a 12-year high of $2,641.

* Dealers said supplies remain tight partly owing to strong demand as roasters increase the proportion of robusta in blends and cut use of more expensive arabica beans to help to cut costs at a time when global economic woes are prompting many consumers to look for cheaper options.

* They noted there was very little coffee left from the last harvest in top robusta producer Vietnam, while newly harvested robusta supplies from Brazil have yet to reach theglobal marketin significant volumes.

* July arabica coffee KCc1 fell 2.8 cents, or 1.5%, to $1.892 per lb​​.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.21 cent, or 0.8%, to 25.99 cents per lb.

* The International Sugar Organization (ISO) on Monday announced a sharp reduction to its projection for a global sugar supply surplus in 2022/23 (Oct-Sept) to 850,000 tonnes from the 4.15 million tonnes seen in its previous quarterly report in February.

* The cut was partly driven by downward revisions to production in India (32.8 million tonnes from 34.3 million) and Thailand (11.0 million from 12.3 million), though the ISO said the focus has now shifted to top exporter Brazil.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose $2.90, or 0.4%, to $712.90 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc1 ​settled down $45, or 1.5%, at $3,023 a tonne.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 2.030 million tonnes by May 21 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, down 5.7% from the same period last season.

* The development of the April-to-September mid-crop could finish strong due to above average rains in most of Ivory Coast's main cocoa growing regions.

* July London cocoa LCCc1 fell 26 pounds, or 1.1%, to 2,372 pounds per tonne​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman and Shilpi Majumdar)

