SOFTS-Robusta coffee climbs to 12-year high on tight supplies

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE climbed to a 12-year peak on Monday, buoyed by supply tightness driven by strong demand, while arabica prices eased.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1% to $2,614 a tonne by 1250 GMT after peaking at a 12-year high of $2,641.

* Dealers said supplies remain tight partly owing to strong demand as roasters increase the proportion of robusta in blends and cut use of more expensive arabica beans to help to cut costs at a time when global economic woes are prompting many consumers to look for cheaper options.

* They noted there was very little coffee left from the last harvest in top robusta producer Vietnam while newly harvested robusta supplies from Brazil have yet to reach theglobal marketin significant volumes.

* July arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.4% to $1.9120 per lb.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.1% to 25.81 cents per lb.

* The International Sugar Organization on Monday announced a sharp reduction to its projection for a global sugar supply surplus in 2022/23 (Oct-Sept) to 850,000 tonnes from the 4.15 million tonnes seen in its previous quarterly report in February.

* The cut was partly driven by downward revisions to production in India (32.8 million tonnes from 34.3 million) and Thailand (11.0 million from 12.3 million), though the ISO said the focus has now shifted to top exporter Brazil.

* "From May, it will be Brazilian raws that cover most of the global import demand. Availability will be beyond doubt, while import demand and underlying consumption patterns ... are more prone to downward revision, given price inflation," the ISO said.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.15% to $711.10 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc1 was down 1% at $3,040 a tonne.

* July London cocoa LCCc1 fell 1.2% to 2,370 pounds a tonne.

